Free checking is becoming harder and harder to find

(WTOL) - It is getting harder and harder to find free checking accounts these days. Many consumers are in revolt over Bank of America's new five dollar a month debit card fee and others have been stunned by CitiBanks announcement of a $15 a monthly checking fee.

The website Bankrate.com says new banking regulations - like limits on overdraft fees - are forcing banks to look elsewhere for profits. So many are now starting to charge for checking.

But there are still some ways to keep using that checkbook free.

Bankrate says with most banks, you can keep your free checking if you:

Keep a minimum balance, ranging from 1,000 to 2,000 dollars in most cases.

Direct deposit your paychecks.

Have multiple accounts, such as savings account or money market.

However, some banks are now requiring you to keep 5,000 dollars in checking to keep the account free.

Bankrate says to shop - most smaller banks require a much smaller minimum balance.

