Railroad repairs causing detours in Sylvania and Central Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Norfolk Southern Railroad is hard at work improving tracks all over Toledo in order to eliminate several dangerous crossings, but those improvements will be causing detours.
Track repairs are closing the railroad crossing west of Holland-Sylvania and east of McCord for the next two weeks. Drivers are advised to take Central Avenue instead.
In West Toledo, Norfolk Southern is building a new track across from Dorr Street. This is just west of the Douglas/Westwood Intersection in front of the University of Toledo.
Drivers can either take Nebraska or Bancroft until the end of next week.
