Suspected bank robbers arraigned today in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, OH (WTOL) - Heather Beasley and Steven Perales both were arraigned Wednesday morning in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court.

Beasley and Perales were charged with aggravated robbery in Tuesday's hold up of the Genoa Bank branch on Fostoria Road.

Both are held on $100,000 cash bond and are scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial hearing on October 19.

