AFSCME to vote on new contract today

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - AFSCME Local 7 union workers will vote on a new contract with the City of Toledo Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Toledo Police Patrolman's Association Union Hall at 1947 Franklin Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43604.

Toledo City Council approved a tentative contract agreement yesterday with AFSCME.

Last week the union voted down a proposal which calls for wage freezes and workers paying more for their health care and retirement benefits, but a problem with certifying the results forced another vote.

