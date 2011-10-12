CAUGHT ON TAPE: Houston clerk shoots back at 2 armed robbers - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

CAUGHT ON TAPE: Houston clerk shoots back at 2 armed robbers

HOUSTON, TX (WTOL) - Surveillance video captured an armed robbery in Houston.

Two men stormed into a southeast Houston valero with guns and began robbing the store. A clerk sneaked a gun from behind the counter while one of the suspects pointed a gun at him. The clerk then shot the other suspect, causing both to flee.

