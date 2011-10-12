Suspicious fire follows drive-by shots in north Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Firefighters extinguished a suspicious fire at a north Toledo home early Wednesday.



According to investigators, the house was also recently the target of shots fired in a drive-by.

The home is located on Chestnut near Palmer. It is occupied by two brothers, but they have not stayed at the home since the shots were fired.

The house was destroyed and is being torn down Wednesday morning.



