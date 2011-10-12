Motorcyclist hit while riding in group in downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A suspect remains at large after police say the driver hit a motorcyclist downtown and then fled the scene.

A group of three motorcyclists were driving on Monroe Street around 1 a.m. Wednesday. As they were crossing the intersection of 11th Street, police say a car traveling on 11th ran a red light and struck the last motorcycle.



The rider was thrown from the motorcycle and was taken to the hospital. Emergency crews on scene say the injuries did not appear to be life threatening.



One of the other riders tried to follow the car but couldn't keep up and lost sight of it in north Toledo.



A description of the car has not yet been released.

