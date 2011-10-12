Jim Hoffa in Toledo to rally against Issue 2

Jim Hoffa spoke in Cincinnati on Tuesday to rally against Issue 2.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa will speak in Toledo Wednesday at a rally to defeat Issue 2 that limits collective bargaining for public employees.

The rally is being put on by the organization called "We are Ohio." It takes place at Teamsters Local 20 located at 435 S. Hawley St.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

Hoffa spoke in Cincinnati on Tuesday for the same cause.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All Rights Reserved.

