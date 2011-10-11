Oregon school board candidate discusses rap sheet

OREGON, OH (WTOL) - In the Oregon school district, one of the school board candidates is under fire for his past.

Opponents of P.J. Kapfhammer have put his mug shot and criminal record on display.

Kapfhammer himself says, "I wouldn't say I am proud of that guy."

The flier in question was put out anonymously. It lists Kapfhammer's convictions: for assault, criminal trespass, resisting arrest and driving under the influence.

It also shows his mug shot and the message: "No Rewards for Criminals."

Kapfhammer acknowledged his past at a candidates' forum held by the Ohio Association of Public School Employees Tuesday night.

But he says he has no felony convictions and the assault happened during a fight at Clay High School when he was 18.

The other offenses and an indictment for failing to pay child support all happened before he turned 25.

He's 39 now.

"Like it said, criminals shouldn't be on the school board. We'd eliminate half the people on the school board right now if you looked at everybody else's [past]," Kapfhammer said.

Kapfhammer is co-owner of the Maumee Bay Turf Center.

He says he offers kids free weight lifting at his business, and has donated $30,000 in athletic fields to Jerusalem Township.

"Judge me for the whole, last 20 years. If you do that you will see where my heart is and how I have turned my life around," Kapfhammer said.

School board candidate Jeff Zviski wouldn't talk about Kapfhammer's past.

The other challenger, John Gilliland, won't use it for any advantage.

"Personally, I don't pass judgment on anyone. I am going to run strictly on my merits and then the voters will make their own decisions from whatever their own personal desires are," Gilliland said.

The OAPSE Local 320 won't rule out Kapfhammer for their endorsement.

"I am going to hear what P.J. has to say. I have spoken to him in the past and he seems committed to the kids in the area and whatnot but I want to hear what he has to say. But I will ask him some questions about this," Mark Anderson, president of OAPSE Local 320, said.

Kapfhammer admits his past could cost him the election.

