Central Catholic alum Dane Sanzenbacher a rising NFL star

(WTOL) - Undrafted after a successful college career at Ohio State, Central Catholic alum Dane Sanzenbacher wasn't ready to give up on his NFL career.

The 5-11 Wide Receiver signed with the Chicago Bears as a free agent and worked hard during the summer to earn a spot on the team.

As the week's go on, Sanzenbacher's game and reputation continues to improve. He caught up with TSports Monday night after they played the Lions.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.