Jury selection begins in re-trial of Robert Bowman

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Jury selection began Tuesday in the re-trial of Robert Bowman, the man accused of the murder of 14-year-old Eileen Adams in 1967.

Bowman's previous trial ended in a deadlock.

Bowman could face life behind bars if found guilty for the death of Eileen Adams. Eileen disappeared after school one day in December of 1967. She was found a month later in a Michigan field, hog tied, rolled up in a rug and a nail hammered in the back of her head.

Bowman's wife came forward in 1981, saying she saw Eileen tied up in a storage room of her basement after she had been reported missing. Bowman's wife had also testified that she was there when Bowman killed Eileen and rode with him to Michigan when he dumped the teen's body.

While the evidence remains the same in the case – WTOL'slegal expert, Jerry Phillips, said prosecutors may decide to approach the case differently.

"You have gotten out all of the unexpected, you know what a witness is going to testify to and it's just a question of how you approach, what you eliminate. It will help the jury get through it because it will be maybe a shorter trial," said Phillips.

Different prosecutors will be working this trial the second time around and they also submitted a new witness list as of today.

