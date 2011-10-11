Could political bickering get in the way of election prep?

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Is partisan bickering getting in the way of preparations for the November election in Lucas County?

Democrats are complaining about a poll worker training session being canceled last Friday, but Director Ben Roberts says it was due to attempts to cut down on overtime.

"We're going to have poll worker training every day this month leading up to the election. We're going to have more poll worker training than we ever had," said Roberts.

Complaints coming from Republicans are about staffing levels and their desire to hire more full-time workers to oversee election operations, but BOE Chairman Ron Rothenbuhler says they need to hold the line on new hires to keep the office within budget.

"I believe it's properly staffed. We may have people who may need retraining or people who may be qualified to do one job or another," said Rothenbuhler.

While partisan arguments have been taking place, neither side believes it'll get in the way of the November election, "I think we'll work through those differences," said Rothenbuhler.

Roberts said he thinks everything will go well.

"There's great confidence it's going to go off just fine," said Roberts.

