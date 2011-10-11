Toledo City council approves tentative contract with AFSCME Local 7

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo City Council on Tuesday voted to approve a tentative contract agreement with AFSCME Local 7, which represents 800 city workers.

A special council meeting was held, and Councilman Joe McNamara wanted to delay a vote because typically union votes are held before council takes action.

However members including Mike Collins disagreed.

"Holding it until next week is inappropriate. They knew we were making our decision today. They knew they had a problem. They didn't meet before then and stalling this decision is wrong," said Collins.

Last week the union voted on the deal but the vote couldn't be certified. A second vote is scheduled for Wednesday.

Mayor Mike Bell said the administration has no intent to renegotiate if the union rejects this proposal.

"The only choices we have left are what we were able to negotiate and which council passed today, or the fact finder's report," said Bell.

The tentative contract agreement includes wage freezes and calls for workers to pay more for health care and retirement benefits, but aren't as severe as the concessions included in the fact finder report which the union rejected.

