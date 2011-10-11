Genoa schools leading the way in safety training

GENOA, OH (WTOL) - The Genoa Area Local Schools District is overhauling its emergency response plan, following the Department of Homeland Security recommendations. Instead of an automatic, district-wide lockdown, staff will soon have the opportunity to evacuate if possible.

" We have one response for everything, and that is lockdown. And it just doesn't work. It's not the preferred method and we need to, in fact, bring everybody up to speed," said Clay Township Police Chief Terry Mitchell.

Chief Mitchell is working with the school district to implement the new plan. Genoa Local Schools will be the first school district in Ottawa County to make the change to evacuation.

" After Columbine, pretty much every school went to a lockdown under any situation. You would lockdown, close the door, lock it, turn off the lights and wait for someone to come tell you it was ok, and come rescue you," said Chief Mitchell.

Under the new plan, schools would still be locked down, but teachers and staff would be informed of the danger. If an evacuation is possible, faculty could then lead students out of the building, and out of harms way.

"Get away from the danger, that's where we're headed," said Chief Mitchell.

The school district will have to inform and train faculty and staff, students and parents about the new plan. District administrators admit it will be a large undertaking, but they said the new plan simply makes more sense.

" If I'm sitting here in the high school office and the shooter is with me, and you're on the other end of the building and you have a clear path to get out, why wouldn't you? Why would you want to sit and wait?" said Genoa High School Assistant Principal Cari Buehler.

Buehler is working with Chief Mitchell to implement the plan within the next several months. She and other district administrators will take part in training sessions next week.

