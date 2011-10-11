Vacant garage fire causes $30,000 in damages and leaves family homeless

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A vacant garage in the 400 block of Heitt in South Toledo was reportedly set on fire at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Authorities said the ashes from that fire also caught a nearby home on fire.

One neighbor said she heard people talking and screaming and then the sirens started. They went outside and saw the roof of Debbie Talbert's house on fire.

Nobody was hurt in the blaze, but the fire has Talbert and her two children homeless and facing $30,000 in damages. She wants to see the police take action.

"This is constantly going on and you call the police and they come out and investigate and it takes sometimes the police don't get out here in time to see what's going on," said Talbert.

If you know anything about this morning's fire, call CrimeStoppers at 419-255-1111.

