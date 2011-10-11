Pettaway arraigned, bond set at five million dollars

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Cameo D. Pettaway was arraigned Tuesday afternoon for two counts of murder. The judge also set bond at five million dollars.

Pettaway was arrested Monday in relation to the murders of Lisa Straub and Johnny Clarke in January.

Pettaway said he was not employed and could not afford to hire an attorney. He will be appointed a public defender when he appears in court at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The mother of Clarke, Mayte Vasquez-Clarke was at the arraignment and in open court shouted "Thank you, your honor" across the court room.

