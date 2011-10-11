3 hospitalized when pot brownies served at funeral

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Pot-laced brownies served at a Southern California funeral sent three people to the emergency room over the weekend, Huntington Beach police said.

Two 71-year-old women and an 82-year-old man were taken to a hospital emergency room Saturday following a friend's memorial service, where a tray of pot brownies was offered. They complained of nausea, dizziness and an inability to stand without assistance.

The three, residents of Huntington Beach and Newport Beach, didn't know the marijuana-laced sweets were being offered in memory of their friend, who ate marijuana brownies. Police say the baked goods were put out without any announcement about what was in them.

Huntington Beach does not permit licensed medical marijuana dispensaries in the city limits. Federal authorities announced Friday they plan to crack down on marijuana sales and growing operations throughout the state.

