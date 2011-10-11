Suspected bank robber and driver booked into Ottawa County Jail

PORT CLINTON, OH (WTOL) - Two people are in the Ottawa County Detention Facility after police say they tried to rob two area banks.

Heather Beasley, 24, and Steven Perales, 45, are charged with one count each of aggravated robbery. They will face an Ottawa County judge Wednesday morning.

According to police, a woman matching Beasley's description to rob the Charter One Bank on Main Street in East Toledo just after it opened at 9 a.m. Tuesday. However, the attempted robbery was thwarted.

Police say Beasley then went to the Genoa Bank on Woodville Road in Millbury and handed tellers a note demanding money. According to police, Perales then pulled up in a silver Dodge Neon, Beasley hopped in, and the pair made a getaway.

"Most of our bank robbers are men, so it being a female was a little unusual," said Ottawa County Sheriff Stephen Levorchick.

Northwood Police spotted the vehicle near the intersection of Brown and Wheeling and police took the pair into custody.

"They pulled right over, however they were not overly-cooperative immediately," Levorchick said.

Police credit quick-thinking Genoa Bank tellers for providing a description of the suspects that led to their arrests.

"We feel we're well-prepared in a situation like this," said Genoa Bank President and CEO Marty Sutter. "Our number one job is to protect our people and make sure they do things right, and they did a phenomenal job today."

One bank teller even took a picture of the suspect with her cell phone and sent it to authorities.

"It came to her naturally. She did it without even thinking, just pulled it out and took the picture," said Luis Gonzalez, the teller's father.

Bank tellers regularly train for robberies.

