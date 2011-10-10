Obama council makes urgent plea for jobs measures

By JIM KUHNHENN
WASHINGTON (AP) - Decrying
the human toll of the nation's economic and financial crisis, a group of
corporate and labor leaders advising President Barack Obama is calling
for sweeping and urgent changes in government policies, from liberalized
immigration and less restrictive regulations to a more business
friendly tax system and greater spending on infrastructure.
In tackling the nation's
economic crisis and its stubborn 9.1 percent unemployment rate, the
president's Council on Jobs and Competitiveness is putting the names of
some of the country's top corporate CEOs as well as the head of the
AFL-CIO behind proposed initiatives and policy overhauls sure to please
and irritate Democratic and Republican partisans alike.
The council, headed by GE
Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Immelt, will release its 50-page report Tuesday
during a meeting with Obama in Pittsburgh. The Associated Press
obtained a copy of the report Monday night.
Topping the council's list
is a plea for improvements in the nation's network of roads and bridges,
for airport upgrades and modernized ports, and for updated electric
grids, water and wastewater systems.
"If Washington can agree on anything, it should be this - and it should be now," the report states.
Others on the 27-member
council include AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, AOL co-founder Steve
Case and Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg.
The report notes that 1
million construction workers are unemployed and points to the declining
state of U.S. infrastructure. It also says that China now has six of the
world's top 10 seaports and that the United States can't claim a single
one of the other four.
It calls on Congress to
reauthorize surface transportation legislation instead of simply
approving temporary extensions. It proposes additional ways of
leveraging private sector investment in public works projects, including
a national infrastructure bank that would be seeded with public money
to attract private money - a proposal that has bipartisan support.
To speed up projects, the
council has recommended a streamlined approval process that prevents
delays over environmental reviews or other permits.
As a start, the Obama
administration on Monday announced 14 major public works projects across
the country that will receive accelerated environmental and permit
reviews. The projects include replacing the Tappan Zee Bridge over the
Hudson River in New York to a wind generation project in California's
San Bernardino National Forest.
In the midst of an uphill
fight with Congress to win approval of his $447 billion jobs bill, Obama
is eager to use means that don't require congressional approval to
demonstrate action against the weak economy and an unemployment rate
that has not budged in three months. The new review process incorporates
the council's recommendations, but it's also a nod to Republicans and
the construction industry - both have long complained about government
bureaucratic delays and regulatory red tape.
Last June, Obama conceded
that even public works projects financed by his 2009 economic stimulus
faced permitting delays. "Shovel ready was not as shovel ready as we
expected," he said.
The administration's goal is to complete federal review of those 14 projects within 18 months.
The projects listed by the
administration include a highway connector in Provo, Utah; a 14-mile
rail transit line in and around Baltimore; an Interstate 95 bridge over
the Merrimack River in Massachusetts; a light rail project extension
near Los Angeles International Airport; and a series of pending oil and
gas applications for wells and pipelines in the Dakota Prairie and
Little Missouri National Grasslands in North and South Dakota.
While in Pittsburgh, Obama
will tour an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers training
center and continue his push for his jobs bill. The Senate has scheduled
a vote Tuesday on whether to take up the legislation.
Later, Obama will travel to
Orlando, Florida., where he will attend to fundraising events for his
presidential campaign and for the Democratic National Committee.
The jobs council's report,
which will be the centerpiece of the president's meeting with council
members, also calls for eased immigration rules for high-skilled
foreigners, including automatic work permits or provisional visas to all
foreign students after they earn science, technology, engineering or
math degrees from U.S. colleges or universities.
"We are sympathetic to the
political sensitivities around the topic of immigration reform," the
council report states. "But when it comes to driving job creation and
increasing American competitiveness, separating the highly skilled
worker component is critical. We therefore call upon Congress to pass
reforms aimed directly at allowing the most promising foreign-born
entrepreneurs to remain in or relocate to the United States."
Other recommendations:
-Reduce regulations and
providing incentives for private firms and start-ups to go public. The
council said tightened regulations in the aftermath of the speculative
bubble in Internet firms in the late 1990s have created unintended
consequences, causing a drop in the number of initial public offerings.
-Eliminate capital gains
taxes on investments of $25 million or less in a privately held company
so long as that investment is held for at least five years.
-Encourage new graduates to take entrepreneurial risks by creating a student loan repayment plan based on income.
