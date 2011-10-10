Pryor's suspension ends after 5 games

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) - Oakland Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor has completed his 5-game suspension and is now eligible to practice with the team.

Pryor had to serve the suspension at the start of his rookie season when he was allowed to participate in the supplemental draft. Pryor left Ohio State instead of serving a 5-game ban after being involved in a cash-for-memorablia scandal that has put the Buckeyes under NCAA investigation.

Pryor was selected by the Raiders in the third round of the supplemental draft Aug. 22. He has not been allowed to practice with his team since the end of preseason, but has been attending meetings and doing individual drills.

The Raiders do not have to make a corresponding move immediately because of a 1-game roster exemption.

