Ohio court fast-tracks suit over new US House map

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court has put a lawsuit challenging the state's new congressional districts on the fast track.

The court announced Monday that Democrats challenging the bill establishing new U.S. House districts and Republicans defending it must file initial paperwork by Wednesday.

At issue is a maneuver state Senate Republicans used to make the map effective immediately and block voters from putting the issue on the ballot.

New laws typically go into effect in 90 days, but for the map passed last month, that would be after the candidate filing deadline.

The court also ruled to allow GOP legislative leaders to intervene in the case to defend the map. They say they have an interest in making sure it's implemented so the primary can be held in March as scheduled.

