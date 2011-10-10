Sylvania Twp. Trustee proposes monorail system for Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Sylvania Township Trustee Kevin Haddad is urging leaders from the Toledo area to seriously investigate the possibility of building a monorail system, as a way of boosting construction jobs and sparking new business opportunities.

Haddad said his conceptual plan would connect Westfield Franklin Park with Downtown Toledo and Levis Commons in Perrysburg.

"The governor gave back $400 million of high speed rail money which went to Michigan. That $400 million I'm sure we could have used a portion of it. I think the resistance comes in because it's new and different and we want to stay inside the box. Nobody wants to think outside the box," said Haddad.

Haddad says he'll continue to push his concept and will try to get an engineering study completed to determine a cost estimate.

