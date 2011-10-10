Toledo woman fires on burglars, says she has no compassion

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A Toledo woman wants every homeowner In the city to buy a gun after she used hers this weekend on a group of burglars.

April Williams, 50, noticed a window screen popped out of her front window when coming to her Ottawa Drive home Saturday afternoon. She grabbed her gun that she always keeps in her trunk and her clip that she always keeps in her purse.

She had her weapon drawn as she walked in her front door. That's when she saw two burglars run out of her basement and a third in her back bedroom. Williams believes the burglars were after her pit bull puppies that she bred. They all jumped out of her bedroom window.

"When he jumped out the window I was able to fire a warning shot," Williams said.

At that point, Williams said she ran back out of her front door and into her backyard. She said she was able to catch up with the last suspect since he cut himself on the broken glass of the bedroom window.

"I was like you're going to come with me or I'm going to blow holes in you," Williams said.

The suspect turned out to be 16 years old. He asked Williams to call for an ambulance.

"He was in a lot of pain. I wrapped his arm up. He lost about a pint of blood in my house," Williams said. "If he didn't look as young as he looked, I just would have shot him. I wouldn't have thought twice. I just would have shot him."

Williams said she earned her permit to carry a concealed weapon in 2003, a week after she became a victim of a home invasion. Since then, she says she's been burglarized five more times and opened fire when she came face to face with her burglar.

Williams did call police Saturday and the suspect is now facing charges of burglary. Williams hopes this will stop his criminal lifestyle but she said his friends who got away have already been back to steal the litter of pups.

"If they come back, I will shoot them. I won't have any compassion for them," Williams said.

