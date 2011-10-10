Facebook members in an uproar over new changes

(WTOL) - Every time Facebook changes users profile page or wall, members grumble. But this time the grumbles have become an outcry from members who want the old page back.

Facebook makes changes every year, but this latest round is not garnering the goodwill founder Mark Zuckerberg was hoping for.

Its new ticker, updated news feed, and timeline are supposed to make Facebook easier to use.

But many members are not buying it.

The two biggest gripes are the constantly moving ticker in the upper right corner, posting friends updates in real time, and Facebook's decision to prioritize your news feed, putting items it thinks are most important to you up top.

Let's say you like to see updates from your sister about her new baby.

But Facebook may now put updates from a rowdy friend up in front of hers, because your friend's post got a lot more likes and comments, and therefore is considered more important.

Facebook will not explain the algorithm it uses to choose what posts get priority, but the good news is users can disable the ticker if using the Google chrome browser or Mozilla Firefox.

Unfortunately used cannot disable the feature in Internet Explorer.

