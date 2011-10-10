Both lanes of Exit 201 B on I-75 North to reopen

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Drivers entering downtown Toledo from Interstate 75 north via the 201 B exit will soon be free of the frustrating backups that often forms on the off ramp during the morning rush hour or a big event downtown.

The 201 B ramp has been down to one lane since the springtime which is when construction started on the Triangle Building on the corner of Erie and Lafayette.

"We've experienced some delays with regards to electrical upgrades and improvements," said Brad Peebles, commissioner of development.

Those delays caused the city to keep the lane closure in place for longer than anticipated.

The purpose of the closure is to avoid a bottleneck at the intersection, where the Anthony Wayne Trail meets downtown and the ramp. The estimated end time was October and the contractor, Karp and Associates, are not running far behind schedule.

"They feel they really need that lane closure for probably another two to three weeks, so I would anticipate by the first of November that the lane closure be eliminated, said Peebles.