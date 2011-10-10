New details about Pettaway, arrested in relation to Straub Clarke double murder

LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) - The Lucas County Sheriff's office has arrested another person in relation to the Jan. 31 murders of Lisa Straub and Johnny Clarke.

Cameo D. Pettaway, 22, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Murder and one count of Aggravated Burglary. Detectives believe Pettaway was also at the Springfield Township home of Straub's parents in when Straub and Clarke were killed.

They were found by Clarke's family with duct tape bindings their wrists and plastic bags over their heads.

Since 2010, Pettaway has been charged with domestic violence or assault eight times. He was found guilty of one charge in 2010, five of the charges have been dropped and two are still pending. Pettaway also has been found guilty of drug abuse and was arrested for drug trafficking.

Pettaway will appear in court Tuesday morning.

The Sheriff's office is strongly encouraging anyone with information that could help the investigation to call CrimeStoppers at 419-255-1111.

