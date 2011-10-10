All safe after being trapped in Erie County apartment fire

HURON, OH (WTOL) - A fire broke out Sunday in the Heron Cove Apartments on Welde Drive in Huron.



Investigators say the fire started on the first floor, but smoke ended up trapping two people in the third floor of the unit.

Four people, including a child, were rescued by firefighters and are recovering. None of their injuries are life threatening.

A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

