Republicans in swing Ohio divided, or undecided

WEST CHESTER, Ohio
The Grand Ole Pub in this Cincinnati suburb is a good place to find
Republicans. It's not so easy, though, to find one who feels settled on,
or even enthused about the party's current field of presidential
candidates.
Patron Jim Goll sat near a
portrait of conservative standard-bearer Ronald Reagan, and the walls
are decorated with pictures of talk show hosts Sean Hannity and Bill
O'Reilly and other political figures. It seemed that Goll and other
patrons couldn't see any of the current field joining the Republican
icons on the pub wall.
"They've all got some
points that I like," Goll said. "If I could take all the candidates and
put them in a pot and mix them together, that would be awesome."
Ohio has been a swing state
for decades, and recent polls indicate Republicans could take it back
in 2012 after Barack Obama's 2008 win - Republican George W. Bush
carried Ohio twice, as did Democrat Bill Clinton. But first Ohioans
would have to rally around a common candidate.
Mixed feelings and
indecision seem common across a swath of Republican-dominated suburbs
that provide votes for Republican nominees - whom history says must win
Ohio to win the general election. A recent statewide Quinnipiac
University poll indicated support for Mitt Romney was at 24 percent,
with "don't know" at 22 and Rick Perry at 21 and the rest scattered
among the other candidates.
The region's Republican
voters were credited with delivering Ohio - and clinching re-election -
in 2004 for Bush. John McCain also ran well in the region in 2008, but
shy of Bush's 2-to-1 margins.
Ohio plans to vote on March
6, the "Super Tuesday" when about a dozen or so states will hold
primaries or caucuses. The challenge for Republican candidates is to
generate enough enthusiasm out of the current malaise that they rally
behind the Republican nominee. Otherwise, low turnout could turn the
state toward Obama again.
Lori Viars, a social
conservative activist in Warren County, a series of suburbs between
Cincinnati and Dayton, is among those Republicans who predict Romney,
the former Massachusetts governor, can't get the region's base out in
sufficient numbers.
"I think he (Romney) is the
only who one would be objectionable to my crowd, and I worry that
because conservatives are split among the other candidates, Romney could
win (the nomination) and then we could end up losing to Obama," said
Viars, an anti-abortion leader for whom Romney's since-changed abortion
rights position alienates her. "I definitely fear for our party."
Viars is still undecided, which she said is unusual for her at this stage.
When Perry got into the
presidential race, Tracy Brewer was hoping that the Texas governor would
sweep her off her political feet. More than a month later, she's still
standing, and still undecided. Perry has stumbled in debates, and she
opposes his failed attempt to require Texas girls to be vaccinated
against a sexually transmitted disease that can cause cancer, or Texas's
policy giving in-state tuition to illegal immigrants.
Brewer was dead set against
Romney in 2008, but she's keeping an open mind for 2012 if he looks
like the best candidate to defeat Obama.
The GOP-dominated southwest
Ohio region has a substantial tea party movement, and many adherents
say they support Ron Paul, the libertarian-minded Republican
congressman.
Mike Wilson, leader of the Cincinnati tea party, isn't among them. He disagrees with Paul on foreign policy.
"Everybody in has strengths
and weaknesses," said Wilson, who thinks Paul has a loyal base that
will keep him in the running late into the race, and that it's too soon
to crown candidates as front-runners. "I think the media are wrong if
they take this as a two-person race."
He recalled that before the
primaries began four years ago, former New York City mayor Rudy
Giuliani and Sen. Fred Thompson of Tennessee were considered top
contenders. Wilson this year had liked former Minnesota Gov. Tim
Pawlenty, who dropped out, and he is among the growing number of people
taking a fresh look at pizza magnate Herman Cain, who won a Florida
straw poll and drew praise for debate performances.
At the Grand Ole Pub,
co-owner Bill Langford likes Cain's business acumen, which he thinks is
needed to deal with the nation's struggling economy, although he's not
sure Cain can build enough support to win.
"Quite possibly, the person you like isn't electable, and you have to be pragmatic," Langford said.
Langford and wife Pat
opened the restaurant-bar in a strip shopping center a year ago, and he
said the economy has taken a toll on small businesses like his. They
were busy last Friday night, though, with a number of tea party and
Republican partisans in the crowd.
Three generations of the Keith family were at one table having burgers, sweet potato fries and other pub fare.
"We just have some serious
flaws with the two front-runners (Romney and Perry)," said family
patriarch Dan Keith, a pilot. "It's really tough; it's a toss-up."
"I think he's still got a
lot of Democrat ideas in his head," chimed in son-in-law Jason Durbin
about Perry, referring to Perry's former party affiliation.
Dan's wife Pat likes Newt
Gingrich, the former speaker of the House. She suggested that a
Cain-Gingrich combination could be good blend of business and government
experience.
At the pub's bar, Rex
Sowards, who owns a small vending company, said he is still sorting
through the declared Republican candidates.
"I do we think we could do better," he said. "But it's early. Who knows? Maybe Romney will get in there and knock Obama out."
Nursing her beer, Christy
Dollison, a call center manager, saw unpleasant parallels to 2008, when
the veteran candidate McCain outlasted the field that included Romney
only to lose to Obama.
"I just see 2008 all over
again. It's concerning with the shape the country is in," she said. "We
got stuck with McCain last time, and we get stuck with Romney this
time."
The picture near the bar reminds some of what they would like to see in a GOP nominee.
"We're all hankering for a Ronald Reagan," said Dan Keith. "And it's not going to happen."
