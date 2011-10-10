Lions-Bears game to feature pink towels in stands

DETROIT (AP) - Pink will compete with Honolulu blue and silver at Ford Field during the football game between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears.

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan will supply 50,000 bright pink towels to fans inside the downtown Detroit stadium for Monday night's game.

The towels are meant to raise awareness about the importance of breast cancer screenings. Fans are urged to wave the towels during the nationally televised game. Honolulu blue and silver are Detroit's team colors.

Detroit is 4-0 heading into the game, its best start since 1980.

Blue Cross also wants businesses in Detroit to encourage their employees to wear pink Monday.

Blue Cross provides health benefits to about 4.3 million Michigan residents.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.