Temperance, MI woman recovering after water rescue

(WTOL) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says 52-year-old Amy Nearhood is recovering from hypothermia after swimming to shore following a fall from a boat Sunday night.

She was in a boat on Lake Erie when deputies say someone bumped her and she fell into the water. Her husband called police, which set a water rescue into motion.

Helicopters and rescue boats were searching for the woman when a DTE Energy worker spotted her walking nearby around 10:30 p.m. The person said she had obvious signs of hypothermia.



Emergency crews rushed her to the hospital.

Nearhood told investigators that she's an avid swimmer and boater and was able to swim to shore.

