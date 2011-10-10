Occupy Toledo: More than 200 people rally for change downtown

People from the Occupy Toledo group began rallying in Levis Square in downtown Toledo at 11 a.m.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The Occupy movement has come to Toledo.

Close to 50 people from the group Occupy Toledo began rallying in downtown Toledo at 11 a.m. Monday morning and by noon that number had risen to more than 200 people.

The occupation began at Levis Square which is located at the corner of Madison and North St. Clair.

Many are protesting the influence of big banking, but there is no clear agenda for this rally. People are protesting home foreclosures, student loan repayment, repealing the federal reserve act, election reform and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan among other issues.

So far, the protest has been peaceful. There is a police presence at Levis Square and officers said the protestors can stay as long as they want so long as they did not block the streets or sidewalks.

The rally is part of the larger protest, Occupy Wall Street. According to the Occupy Wall Street website, the group aims to stop the greed and corruption of wealthy business.

