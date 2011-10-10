Some offices closed for Columbus Day Monday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Some offices closed for Columbus Day Monday

 

(WTOL) - Columbus Day is Monday, October 10. Some government offices will be closed including those in Toledo, Northwood and Sylvania.

City offices will be open in Oregon, Perrysburg and Maumee.

Trash will also be picked up as scheduled in Toledo, but post offices are closed.

