Central Toledo shooting puts one victim in hospital

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Central Toledo on Sunday evening.

The shooting happened around 8:30pm in the 900 block of Woodstock.

Toledo Police say a group of people was standing outside, when someone pulled out a gun and started shooting. Police say at least 7 shots were fired.

The crowd quickly dispersed but one person was hit twice, even after taking cover behind a tree.

Police say the suspect was targeting the victim specifically.

The victim was taken to Toledo Hospital where his injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.