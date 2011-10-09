Passer-by rescues 4 after speedboat strikes buoy

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a passing boater rescued four people from Saginaw Bay after their speedboat crashed into a buoy.

The Bay City Times says (http://j.mp/rgevqZ ) the accident happened about 8 p.m. Saturday. It says the 30-foot speedboat was going about 35 miles per hour when it crashed.

A U.S. Coast Guard boat arrived soon after a passing boater came to the aid of the speedboat's passengers.

The Coast Guard says one person had a severe head cut, while another had mild hypothermia. It says none wore a life jacket.

Authorities say a Coast Guard boat brought the passengers to a state Department of Natural Resources boat launch in Bay County's Bangor Township, where emergency medical personnel took the head-injury victim to Bay Regional Medical Center.

Information from: The Bay City Times, http://www.mlive.com/bay-city

