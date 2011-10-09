Ohio's union-law opponents spending more on ads

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A newspaper analysis shows that opponents of Ohio's contentious new collective bargaining law appear to be outspending its supporters when it comes to television ads.

A collective of Ohio's eight largest newspapers reports (http://bit.ly/q0gR0l ) that the union-backed opposition group We Are Ohio appears to be outspending business and Republican-supported Building a Better Ohio by a 5-2 ratio. The newspaper cites files kept by 17 TV stations across the state.

Through Oct. 13, the opposition group paid out $1.92 million for television ads in 5 of Ohio's largest market. In that same time, the group backing the law spent $741,000.

However, a spokeswoman for We Are Ohio says she expects the opposition group will be outspent at the end of the day.

Voters will decide in November whether to keep or repeal the law.

