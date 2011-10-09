In Calif., no more tanning beds for under-18 crowd

By DON THOMPSONAssociated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California has become the first state to make it illegal for teenagers under 18 to use tanning beds.

Gov. Jerry Brown said Sunday that he has signed SB746 into law. It goes into effect Jan. 1.

Currently, children 14 and under cannot use tanning beds in California. Children ages 15-17 can tan with their parents' permission.

The bill's author, state Sen. Ted Lieu, says California is the first state to set a higher age limit. Texas has the next highest age limit, banning tanning bed use by teenagers under 16.

Lieu says 30 other states also have some age restrictions on the use.

The Torrance Democrat from says Illinois, New York, Ohio and Rhode Island have considered similar bans but had yet to enact them.

