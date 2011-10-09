Kalamazoo voting on relaxed marijuana enforcement

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - Kalamazoo voters will decide next month whether to write a relaxed attitude toward marijuana use into the City Charter of the western Michigan community.

The ballot proposal would direct police to make enforcement of laws against possession of small amounts of marijuana a low priority. Supporters gathered about 2,600 signatures in order to win a spot for the charter amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette has come out against the proposal, as have several Kalamazoo City Commission candidates.

Commissioner Don Cooney tells the Kalamazoo Gazette (http://j.mp/nZgf1X ) he backs the amendment, calling it a "statement that our drug laws are in serious need of revision."

Public Safety Chief Jeff Hadley says the proposal wouldn't affect police actions because officers are mandated to enforce state laws.

Information from: Kalamazoo Gazette, http://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.