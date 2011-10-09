Ohio approved more than $240M for job retention

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Gov. John Kasich has approved more than $240 million in grants, loans and tax breaks to Ohio companies in order to keep them - and their jobs - in the state.

The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/nmS92S ) that three deals alone added up to $166.9 million in incentive money to retain and create 4,410 jobs - or $37,845 per job.

Zach Schiller of liberal think tank Policy Matters Ohio tells the newspaper that poaching companies from other states is a bad idea. He says it will lead to "a race to the bottom" if everybody does it.

Kasich has defended the incentives, calling them judicious and necessary.

The governor's jobs point man Mark Kvamme tells the newspaper that the state can't afford to lose those companies receiving incentives.

