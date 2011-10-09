Scholarships awarded to Detroit area students

DETROIT (AP) - Sixteen high school graduates from the Detroit area have been awarded $1,000 scholarships funded by owners of local McDonald's restaurants.

Churches in the faith-based program identified winners, who had to submit essays on leadership skills and community involvement, and maintain a 3.5 grade point average during their senior year in high school.

The scholarships can be used for tuition, books, housing or other education-related expenses. The students now are in their freshman year of college.

An employee at a McDonald's in Oak Park also is receiving a $1,000 college scholarship from the National Black McDonald's Operators Association for her work performance and good grades.

Ashley Slack also got the same scholarship last year. She attends Wayne County Community College.

