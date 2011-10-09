Scholarships awarded to Detroit area students

DETROIT (AP) - Sixteen high school graduates from the Detroit area have been awarded $1,000 scholarships funded by owners of local McDonald's restaurants.
Churches in the faith-based program identified winners, who had to submit essays on leadership skills and community involvement, and maintain a 3.5 grade point average during their senior year in high school.
The scholarships can be used for tuition, books, housing or other education-related expenses. The students now are in their freshman year of college.
An employee at a McDonald's in Oak Park also is receiving a $1,000 college scholarship from the National Black McDonald's Operators Association for her work performance and good grades.
Ashley Slack also got the same scholarship last year. She attends Wayne County Community College.
Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Wet and chilly spring weather can be expected through the Easter weekend.More >>
Wet and chilly spring weather can be expected through the Easter weekend.More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative,...More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative, a study...More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
In 2016 the state had the fewest prescription opioid overdose deaths since 2009. However, prescription opioids are still involved in a large number of overdose deaths every year.More >>
In 2016 the state had the fewest prescription opioid overdose deaths since 2009. However, prescription opioids are still involved in a large number of overdose deaths every year.More >>
Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with the then-real estate magnate and reality television star in 2006 and 2007.More >>
Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with the then-real estate magnate and reality television star in 2006 and 2007.More >>