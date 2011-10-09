Ohio county debuts domestic violence felony court

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - The state's first court devoted specifically to felonies stemming from domestic violence issues has opened in northeast Ohio.

The court in Akron, funded mostly by grants, will handle cases of repeat violent felonies between spouses, former spouses and other couples throughout Summit County. Among charges the court might handle are aggravated arson, rape, aggravated assault, felony menacing by stalking and kidnapping.

The Akron Legal News reports (http://bit.ly/mT8B24) Common Pleas Judge Paul Gallagher says the court had 15 cases as it opened Oct. 3. He said he expects it to handle at least 350 cases a year.

He says offenders will not have the option of having charges dismissed for completing programs, as can be case in other specialty courts. A goal is to keep offenders out of prison using intensive probation.

Information from: Akron Legal News, http://www.akronlegalnews.com

