Company in Fremont fined for defective cargo tanks

FREMONT, OH (WTOL) - The U.S. Transportation Department has fined the American Welding and Tank Company in Fremont nearly $4 million for making and selling defective cargo tanks.

Regulators say they found problems after looking at the company's welding practices and safety records.

The tanks hold the hazardous anhydrous ammonia that's used as a fertilizer on farms.

"Well, first of all, the tanks suck" according for Jamie Holt, a former truck driver for AWT.

He's filed similar complaints with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

Holt showed WTOL 11 paperwork the agency has visited the plant and is conducting it's own investigation.

He says the company fired him last November for health factors, union activity and threatening to shoot a supervisor.

Holt believes the real reason he was canned is because he's a whistleblower.

"I don't own a gun. I've never owned a gun. Never threatened to shoot anybody and I'm ready to take a lie detector test right now," said Holt.

Among the allegations made to the Ohio EPA: Holt says he's seen AWT drivers drain the toxic ammonia out of the tanks after bringing them back to the plant from area farms.

"They're supposed to have something at that plant to drain the ammonia out of the tanks. They don't do that. Open up the valves, let it right into the atmosphere," said Holt.

Holt isn't surprised AWT was fined by the Transportation Department and has no regrets going to the Ohio EPA even after loosing his job.

"All I want them to do is the right thing. To take people's safety into consideration," said Holt.

Meanwhile, a statement from American Welding and Tank about the federal fine denies any wrongdoing.

"AWT believes it has always followed and met all federal guidelines for the manufacture of anhydrous ammonia tanks and has provided this information to the DOT. AWT is extremely disappointed in this arbitrary and unjustified action."

