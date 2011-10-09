Man recovering after downtown Toledo shooting

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A man is recovering after being shot in downtown Toledo.

Police say Quinton Helm was shot at the corner of Erie and Madison Streets on Saturday morning.

He was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on his condition.

Police say they are searching for a suspect.

If anyone has any information on this shooting, call CrimeStopper at, 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.





