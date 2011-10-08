Boy, 15, charged after notes found in schools

DETROIT (AP) - A 15-year-old boy has been charged as a juvenile with two counts of threat of terrorism after threatening notes were found in two suburban Detroit school buildings.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says a hearing was held before a referee Saturday at the Juvenile Detention Facility in Detroit.

The boy, whose name was not released, was given a $5,000 bond and is due back in court on Oct. 20.

He was arrested Friday and held overnight at the county youth home as part of an investigation into threats in the Plymouth-Canton Community Schools.

High schools in the district were put on lockdown twice this week after two notes were found Monday and Wednesday.

Details of the notes were not released.

The district is 1 of the largest in the state.

