Man indicted in Ohio college athlete's shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - A man has been indicted on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a Central State University football player outside a southwest Ohio nightclub.

Thirty-year-old Jason Shern was indicted Friday in Dayton on one count of murder and three felonious assault counts in the slaying of 21-year-old Kordero Hunter. Shern also was indicted on charges of having a weapon under disability and discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

The Montgomery County prosecutor's office says Shern shot Hunter outside a Dayton nightclub after a fight involving bar patrons broke out inside.

Shern is in jail. His attorney's name wasn't immediately available.

The statement says Shern fired at the bar and wounded two people.

Hunter of South Holland, Ill., was a sophomore defensive back at the university in Wilberforce.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.