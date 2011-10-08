OH teen profits as impersonate pop singer Bieber

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) - Impersonating pop singer Justin Bieber has proven lucrative for an Ohio teen.

Seventeen-year-old Anthony de la Torre lip-synchs Bieber's songs, dances and poses for pictures while pretending to be Bieber at birthday parties and other events around the country.

The Blade newspaper of Toledo (http://bit.ly/oxFo22) reports that the teen from Bowling Green in northwest Ohio has been impersonating Bieber at birthday parties for $300 to $600 per one-hour appearance.

He says playing Bieber isn't his dream job. But he says he doesn't mind when people mistake him for the singer.

He says little girls ask for his autograph and he just signs the initials J.B.

De la Torre says they don't want his actual name. They want who he is pretending to be.

