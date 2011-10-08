'Occupy Wall Street' protest spreads to Ohio

CINCINNATI (AP) - Around 300 protesters have taken to the streets of downtown Cincinnati, inspired by the "Occupy Wall Street" movement.

1 of the group's organizers, Nathan Lane, tells The Cincinnati Enquirer that protesters have a permit that allow them to demonstrate on the city's Fountain Square downtown until 1 a.m. He says some of the group's "hardcore" members plan on occupying an area of downtown overnight and risking arrest.

In Cleveland, demonstrators are on their third day of occupation. Thirty-four spent Thursday night on a sidewalk, and some told The Plain Dealer newspaper that they intend to camp out indefinitely.

Organizers in Dayton held a rally last week and plan again to occupy the city, with marches planned in coming weeks in Toledo, Columbus and Youngstown, according to group websites.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.