One sent to hospital after Van Wert County semi accident

VAN WERT COUNTY, OH (WTOL) - One man was sent to the hospital after a semi accident in Van Wert County.

The accident happened on U.S. Route 30 and Convoy Road around 7:30 Friday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol say a car failed to yield the right-of-way to a semi, which caused the semi to crash into the vehicle.

The car was totaled and the driver had to be taken to the hospital.

The driver's condition is not known. The semi truck driver was not injured.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.





