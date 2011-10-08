Police investigating shooting after Waite H.S. football game

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in east Toledo

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Platt Street near the intersection of Main Street and Starr Avenue.

Police say two groups of people were leaving Waite High School after a football game when words were exchanged and shots were fired.

A male teenager was shot in the arm, but ran to a nearby fire station for help and is expected to be alright.

Police are still searching for the gunmen.

