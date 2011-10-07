Thieves finding creative ways to target businesses

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The Bengal's Food Mart on Airport Highway is cleaning up after thieves broke in by breaking a hole in the roof around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say it is happening more often as criminals find creative ways to circumvent perimeter alarm systems and steal from local businesses.

"If the business has a perimeter alarm system and they go through the roof, then they're not going to trigger the alarm," said Toledo Police Sgt. Chuck Dunn. "They can get inside and spend all day in there if they want to."

Whoever targeted Bengal's climbed onto the roof then chopped a hole through a 4-inch thick layer of insulation, wood and metal. The thief dropped into the store, making off with cash and cigarettes before scrambling out, leaving a ladder on top of the roof. Police are still searching for suspects.

Crooks have targeted the store before. A clerk shot and killed a would-be robber in March, 2010. Bengal's Food Mart clerk Mathew Khibeir says someone also broke in through the roof last year. After that, Bengal's installed a motion detector in the ceiling, hoping to prevent a repeat. Now, the store may install barbed-wire fencing around the roof.

Sgt. Dunn suggests businesses invest in a motion detector alarm system and outdoor lighting and that they try to prevent easy access to roofs.

