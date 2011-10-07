Don’t Waste Your Money: Read fine print before buying group deal coupons

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Coupon sites, like "Groupon", offer some great deals, but restrictions on use hidden in the fine print could end up costing you in the long run.

Some certificates can only be used along with a full price purchase; others have expiration dates or restrictions on when they can be used. Restaurants often restrict use of coupon to week nights, rather than weekends or lunch.

Reading the fine print on each offer will insure you know exactly what you are agreeing to, and make sure you don't waste your money.

